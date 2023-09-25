'Namaste': Elon Musk Reacts To Video Of Humanoid Robot 'Tesla Optimus' Performing Yoga - Watch

New Delhi: Elon Musk's vision for the future involves taking incremental steps in multifaceted areas, from space exploration with SpaceX to automated cars with Tesla. One of his ambitious projects is the development of an all-encompassing humanoid robot named 'Optimus,' designed to perform unsafe, repetitive, and mundane tasks on a daily basis. This vision is now taking a concrete shape, with recent advancements as seen in shared videos.

Musk shared on his X account that 'Optimus' has acquired a new skill – self-calibrating its arms and legs using visual and positional encoders. He posted an image showing 'Optimus' in a 'Namaste' position, with folded hands and the right leg bent at the knee. This post has garnered over 20 million views.

Musk unveiled the humanoid robot 'Optimus' prototype last year with the goal to sell them worldwide as a replacement to humans in selected jobs. As per Tesla website, Tesla bot project aims to build the software stacks that enable balance, navigation, perception, and interaction with the physical world.

When the Tesla Bot started doing this, I fell off my chair pic.twitter.com/sKAPk3iPtK — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) September 25, 2023

In addition to the image, Musk shared a video explaining the new capabilities of 'Optimus.' The humanoid robot can now autonomously locate its limbs using visual cues and perform various challenging tasks effectively. It also showcases its ability to learn from mistakes and make corrective actions.