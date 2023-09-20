trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664888
NewsTechnology
NARENDRA MODI

Narendra Modi WhatsApp Channel Crosses 1 Million Followers In Less Than 24 Hours

Through WhatsApp Channels, which are a one-way broadcast tool, netizens can receive updates from people and organizations while such messages are delivered privately.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Narendra Modi WhatsApp Channel Crosses 1 Million Followers In Less Than 24 Hours

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's WhatsApp Channel which was launched yesterday (September 19), has crossed 1 million followers in less than 24 hours of being launched.

PM Narendra Modi has joined WhatsApp channel and also shared the channel’s link to join. In a X post, the PM informed, “Started my WhatsApp Channel today. Looking forward to remaining connected through this medium! Join by clicking on the link.. https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va8IaebCMY0C8oOkQT1F”.

Through WhatsApp Channels, which are a one-way broadcast tool, netizens can receive updates from people and organizations while such messages are delivered privately.

"Updates appear in a separate tab of the app, away from your personal chats and calls. While some features might feel familiar to WhatsApp chats, channel updates are a one-way broadcast rather than a conversation. Followers can’t reply directly to updates or send messages to channel admins. Instead they can show their interest in a channel’s content by voting on polls or adding emoji reactions to channel updates," says WhatsApp.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train