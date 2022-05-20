हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASSCOM Foundation

NASSCOM Foundation with Ciena establishes Robotics Corners in Delhi NCR schools

Over 25 kids and six teachers participated in the Ciena Robotics Corner at The Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan. 

NASSCOM Foundation with Ciena establishes Robotics Corners in Delhi NCR schools

New Delhi: In collaboration with Ciena, the NASSCOM Foundation is establishing 'Ciena Robotics Corners' in three schools in the Delhi National Capital Regions (NCR) to introduce the concept of robotics, coding, and new technology. 

The project began with the establishment of advanced technology labs and robotics areas at Army Public School Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi, DAV Public School Sector 49 in Gurugram, and DAV Public School Sector 14 in Gurugram. 

Over 25 kids and six teachers participated in the Ciena Robotics Corner at The Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan. Furthermore, handbooks, lesson plans, and worksheets were distributed to both instructors and students, followed by thorough teacher/student training programmes to disseminate the learning content and bring robotic projects to life.  

Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation says, “Introducing robotics in schools not only encourages critical thinking and creativity but also opens up a plethora of career opportunities. Today’s disruptive environment requires candidates with skills in emerging tech for better employability and entrepreneurship avenues.”  

According to a recent Nasscom-Zinnov analysis, India could experience a shortfall of 14-19 lakh ICT professionals by 2026. 

Trainers provided robot building and programming activities, as well as learning modules, to all three schools hosting Ciena Robotics Corners. 

This is not the first time the NASSCOM foundation has collaborated with Ciena on a project. Prior to this, the Ciena Spaces initiative has already provided resources to 25 engineering students in order for them to build company concepts and then take their ideas to market. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NASSCOM FoundationCienaCiena Robotics CornerRobotsTechnology
Next
Story

Samsung introduces Pokémon ball with Galaxy Buds 2 inside: Gotta catch'em all?

Must Watch

PT35M28S

PM Modi addresses BJP office bearers in Jaipur