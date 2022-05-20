New Delhi: In collaboration with Ciena, the NASSCOM Foundation is establishing 'Ciena Robotics Corners' in three schools in the Delhi National Capital Regions (NCR) to introduce the concept of robotics, coding, and new technology.

The project began with the establishment of advanced technology labs and robotics areas at Army Public School Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi, DAV Public School Sector 49 in Gurugram, and DAV Public School Sector 14 in Gurugram.

Over 25 kids and six teachers participated in the Ciena Robotics Corner at The Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan. Furthermore, handbooks, lesson plans, and worksheets were distributed to both instructors and students, followed by thorough teacher/student training programmes to disseminate the learning content and bring robotic projects to life.

Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation says, “Introducing robotics in schools not only encourages critical thinking and creativity but also opens up a plethora of career opportunities. Today’s disruptive environment requires candidates with skills in emerging tech for better employability and entrepreneurship avenues.”

According to a recent Nasscom-Zinnov analysis, India could experience a shortfall of 14-19 lakh ICT professionals by 2026.

Trainers provided robot building and programming activities, as well as learning modules, to all three schools hosting Ciena Robotics Corners.

This is not the first time the NASSCOM foundation has collaborated with Ciena on a project. Prior to this, the Ciena Spaces initiative has already provided resources to 25 engineering students in order for them to build company concepts and then take their ideas to market.