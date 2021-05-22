Netflix and chill with online games may become reality, here’s why

Netflix Inc is looking to hire an executive to oversee its expansion into videogames, a person familiar with the matter said, a sign that it is ramping up efforts to grow beyond its traditional business as streaming competition intensifies.

The move comes at a time when the video gaming industry has benefited from a surge in demand from gamers staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix has experimented with interactive programming in the past with movies such as "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" and "You vs. Wild" that enabled viewers to decide the characters` moves. It has also created games based on shows "Stranger Things" and "La casa de Papel (Money Heist)".

The Information reported earlier on Friday Netflix had discussed offering a bundle of games similar to Apple`s online subscription offering, Apple Arcade, as an option.

While the details of the company`s games strategy are still very much in flux, it has decided that the games will not feature advertising, the report said