Netflix Cracks Down On Password Sharing In India: Here’s How Netizens Reacted

Popular streaming platform Netflix has decided to curb the password-sharing practice in India. In a recent announcement through a blog post, it unveiled its policy on password-sharing in India. Netflix stated that it will be sending emails to its subscribers who share passwords outside their households, reminding them that Netflix is only available for use by the account holder and people living in their homes. Subscribers can still enjoy numerous features of this streaming platform, such as Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

In May, the streaming giant imposed restrictions on password-sharing practices in several countries, which include major markets such as US, France and UK. This time Netflix has shifted its attention toward India.

In the blog post, Netflix acknowledged that people have a variety of choices when it comes to entertainment.



cre Trending Stories

“It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.” wrote the streaming platform while announcing the steps taken by them to stop Netflix password sharing.

In the post, Netflix also explained its feature called ‘Transfer Profile.’ With this feature, if someone outside your household is using your Netflix profile, you have the option to transfer that profile to a new membership. However, it will require payment from the new member to continue watching from that account.

You can also manage your access to Netflix account. You can review which devices have access to your account. As the profile owner, you will have the liberty to sign out any device to which you feel shouldn’t have access. For more security, you can also change your password.

This decision triggered numerous reactions on Twitter. One user claimed that it will be a big blow to “entrepreneurship” in India.

Netflix to not allow people to share passwords.



Big blow to entrepreneurship in India & failed relationships in which the only thing you shared was a Netflix password. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 20, 2023

Some users were ready to say goodbye to Netflix after this announcement.

I guess the time has come to say goodbye to you @NetflixIndia @netflix #goodbyenetflix — Joe_2000 (@Joe200091254648) July 20, 2023

Using premium account for last 4 years. I guess Now is the time to say good bye to a company with absurd policies.@NetflixIndia @netflix — Rahul Kumar (@attorneyrahulk) July 20, 2023

“Netflix started cracking down on password sharing in India! If this is strictly implemented, then R.I.P @NetflixIndia,” another user added

Netflix started cracking down on password sharing in India..! If this is strictly implemented, then R.I.P @NetflixIndia — Ravindra Bhavanam (@RavindraBhavan) July 20, 2023

After cracking down on Netflix password sharing in the US, the streaming platform is reported to have added 5.9 million subscribers and reached 238.5 million globally as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter. It has also seen a limited number of account cancellations due to this action.