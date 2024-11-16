Netflix Down: US & India Users Face Outages Ahead Of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Boxing Match

New Delhi: The popular online streaming service Netflix is currently facing a major issue—it has gone down. Thousands of users in the U.S. and India are experiencing difficulties accessing Netflix. This outage comes just before the highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

According to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks online service outages, around 14,000 users are facing difficulties accessing Netflix. However, the problem isn't affecting everyone—some users can still stream Netflix without any issues. The disruption seems to be region-specific, with many users in certain areas unable to access the platform.

The exact cause of the problem remains unclear, and Netflix has yet to release any official statement addressing the issue.

According to Downdetector.com, the number of reports peaked at around 13,895 during the outage but has since dropped to approximately 5,100. The majority of users (86 per cent) are facing issues with video streaming, while about 10% are struggling to connect to the server, and 4 per cent are encountering login problems.

In India, the issue has been reported as well. By 9:30 PM, over 1,200 complaints were registered. Most of these (84%) were related to problems with video streaming, while 10% were linked to app issues, and 8% were about difficulties with the website.