Netflix games available for download in Android and iOS: Here’s how to download it

Netflix games available for download in Android and iOS: Here’s how to download it

New Delhi: Netflix has taken a big step forward in terms of its gaming ambitions. Customers may now download five free mobile games for Android and iOS from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and play them on their tablets and phones. Netflix entered the mobile gaming market earlier this month with the release of five Android games, followed by an iOS debut a few days later.

In a blog post, Netflix revealed how its new games section will work. Games, like all other Netflix content, will be organised into a specific row or category and will be included in the normal subscription with no additional fees, advertisements, or in-app purchases. Multiple users can play the games on the same subscription as long as the device restriction is not surpassed, though Netflix has not provided a particular number.

While some games will require an Internet connection, "others will be playable offline," according to Netflix, and games are not permitted on children's accounts, which is surprising. The firm began its gaming journey with five titles: BonusXP's Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, Frosty Pop's Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up, and Amuzo & Rogue Games' Card Blast.

Netflix games are available in a number of different languages. This means that gamers can play the games in Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Marathi, and Tamil, among other Indian languages.

Here’s how to get to Netflix Games:

  • Sign in to Netflix using the Netflix app on your smartphone.
  • Netflix Games can be found on the main page or in the games section.
  • Select the game that you want to play.
  • On your smartphone, go to the app store and download the game.
  • To play the game, download the Netflix app.

