Your Netflix, Your Way: Explore ‘My Netflix’ Tab For Easy Access To Favourite

As Netflix continues to transform its application for enhancing users' experience, it has now launched an all-new feature — a personalised tab called ‘My Netflix.’ This personalised tab will help users quickly navigate and stream titles that they have previously watched. It has been dubbed as a “one-stop shop tailored to you,” which will act as a shortcut or a dedicated space composed of any downloads, web series, or films that users might have given a thumbs up to, things saved to 'My List', and reminders of any show users may have stopped watching midway.

The idea behind adding this feature is to make browsing easier by showing the stuff that users have manually shown interest in, instead of giving them unnecessary suggestions.

Presently, the 'My Netflix tab' is live for iOS users and is expected to be rolled out on Android in early August.

Netflix aims to reduce browsing time and make its service easier

As stated by the streaming giant in a blog post, the 'My Netflix' tab has been designed to be a convenient and personalised space that will not only offer easy shortcuts to users but will replace the current Downloads tab.

This will help to reduce the amount of browsing time that is needed to go through Netflix's algorithmically driven content suggestions.

"Trailers you've watched" would also appear in the new tab, it said further adding, "Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you'll see on the My Netflix tab."

Netflix's password-sharing update

The introduction of the personalised tab comes on the heels of the streaming giant's latest move to address password sharing outside of subscribers' homes. As a result, users can no longer rely on splitting Netflix bills between friends or relatives as the company will ask for verification codes every 31 days and track IP addresses to log out secondary account holders from Netflix.