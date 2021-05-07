Netflix may launch new service ‘N-Plus’: Check the details about exclusive content, user reviews and more

Popular streaming service Netflix is said to be working on a new service called “N-Plus” which will reportedly be a service that will help people to learn more about Netflix shows.

According to a report by Protocol, Netflix has conducted a survey asking people about different kinds of features and content. N Plus will have more content that Netflix already makes and offers on YouTube, Instagram, and other platforms

"N-Plus is a future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows you love and anything related to them," the Netflix survey revealed adding that it will add more features such as building and sharing custom playlists.

It is also said to add music to the service by listing all the songs from a TV show and allowing users to create playlists from it.

N-Plus could further be used to tease upcoming shows. One of the questions in the survey read, "learn about a planned show (pre-production) and influence its development with feedback before filming has finished."

N Plus will also have user reviews of TV shows and its content will also appear in Google Search results so users can easily access it to find more details about TV shows.

Besides this survey, Netflix hasn't shared many details about N Plus.

