Netflix now streaming on Tata Play: DTH operator offers OTT service via combo packs

New Delhi: Netflix, the over the top video streaming platform, will now be available on Tata Play, the rebranded name of Tata Sky, the Direct-To-Home (DTH) and Pay-TV operator has announced.

Tata Play’s subscribers can access Netflix’s library of movies and TV shows starting from Thursday, January 27. Tata Play’s DTH subscribers can recharge with the Tata Play Netflix Combo packs to watch Netflix for free with their subscriptions.

Customers will be given the option to choose whether they want Basic, Standard or Premium Netflix plans with their Tata Plus subscription. DTH subscribers can use Tata Play's wallet to pay for the subscription, meaning that they don’t need to pay for Netflix’s subscription separately.

Tata Play pointed out that Tata Play Netflix combo pack subscribers can stream Netflix on their televisions via the Tata Play Binge+ Smart set-top box. Customers can also enjoy Netflix on other devices such as Smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, and streaming devices, among others.

Tata Play combo subscribers already get a subscription to a slew of OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, and SonyLIV, among others. The company has now added Netlfix to its list.

Tata Play rival Airtel Digital TV also offers Netflix with its Xstream set-top box packages. On the other hand, while Tata Play had partnered with Netflix in 2018, the operator failed to offer the services on the platform. Also Read: Union Budget 2022: Here's looking at Longest and shortest Budget speeches given by India's Finance Ministers

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced that all of Google’s Pixel phones launched in 2021, including the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro, can now access HD and HDR streams on supported content. Also Read: Sensex sinks 581 points on weak global cue; Nifty closes below 17,150

