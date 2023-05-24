topStoriesenglish2612769
Netflix Starts Charging For Account Sharing - Check How Much It Costs

New Delhi: In the US, Netflix is now going after customers who divulge their login information to friends and those who live elsewhere. The streaming service started its campaign against password sharing in a few Latin American nations before extending the experiment in February to include Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. Due to the company's intense concentration on growing its user base in India with its ad-supported plans, it is not accessible there.

 

Users in the US, will now have to pay an additional fee if the primary account holder wants to share the account with friends and relatives. The business states in a blog post that "A Netflix account is for usage by one family. (Also Read: 9 Most Popular Mobile Phones Of All Time)

Every member of that family may use Netflix from anywhere, whether they're at home, travelling, or on vacation, and they can benefit from new tools like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

Users can share their Netflix accounts with people who live in the same home, according to Netflix. Users must pay $7.99 (about Rs 661) per month for that. Readers should be aware that this pricing is only applicable to the US market, and that Netflix will use various marketing tactics depending on the market.

According to The Verge, customers who subscribe to one of Netflix's two cheapest plans, Basic or Standard with Ads, which cost $9.99 (Rs 830) or $6.99 (Rs 589) per month, respectively, are unable to add a second account.

One additional member may be added for $7.99 per month if the user has the Netflix Standard plan ($15.49 or Rs 1,290 per month). For the same $7.99 per month, anyone with Netflix premium subscriptions that promise 4K playbacks can add two more people.

Users in the UK will also be able to access Netflix, but they will have to pay GNB 4.99 (about Rs 510).

 

