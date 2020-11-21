हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Netflix

Netflix to offer free streaming for 2 days in India — Check dates here

Anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries and reality shows for two days.

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: Streaming giant Netflix on Friday (Nov 21) announced to make its platform free for the December 5-6 weekend in India.

Anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries and reality shows for two days, starting from 12 midnight on December 5.

The company believes that the move will allow non-subscribers to experience the service for free. The move is aimed at bringing new users to the platform that competes against players like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 in the burgeoning OTT (over the top) market in India.

To access it, visit netflix.com/StreamFest, sign up with your name, email or phone number, and password, and start streaming — no credit or debit card or payment needed.

"Anyone who signs in during StreamFest gets one stream in standard definition — so, no one else can use the same login information to stream," said -Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India.

Users logging onto StreamFest will be able to access every feature that members currently use like creating Profiles (including Kids' Profiles), set Parental Controls, browse Netflix in Hindi, add series or films to 'My List', watch with subtitles or dubs, use Smart Downloads on mobile, and see the Top 10 list, Shergill explained.

She added that this has been done "because we want fans keen to try Netflix to experience it exactly the way our members do".

Netflix has 195.15 million paid subscribers worldwide as of the third quarter of 2020. The company does not share country-specific user numbers.

Last year, Netflix had piloted and then launched a mobile phone-only plan in India -- a first for the company globally.

