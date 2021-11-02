Netflix unveils mobile games for Android users: Here’s how it works

New Delhi: Netflix is expanding its content offerings beyond television episodes and movies by entering the lucrative gaming market.

On November 2, the video streaming behemoth announced the addition of five mobile games to its platform for premium customers worldwide, including India. These games will be included at no additional cost with the user's existing membership.

This launch follows a brief trial in a few European markets, including Poland in August and Spain and Italy in September.

Casual games such as Frosty Pop's Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up are available, as is the puzzle card game Card Blast from Amuzo and Rogue Games, as well as mobile games based on television shows such as Stranger Things (Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game from BonusXP).

It's worth mentioning that all of these games are Netflix exclusives, and they're all available on the Google Play Store through Netflix's developer account.

"Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us" said Mike Verdu, VP, Game Development at Netflix.

Unlike traditional casual games, these games will be ad-free and will not require any in-app purchases or additional fees. It will be available on Android devices only at first, with members having access to a dedicated games row and a games page on their mobile app. These games, on the other hand, will not appear on the profiles of children.

Netflix users will be able to choose whatever game they want from the games tab, after which they will be taken to the Google Play listings for those titles. Members may download the game and log in using their Netflix credentials to begin playing. They will also be able to use the same account to play these games on multiple mobile devices.

While some mobile games would require an online connection, others will be playable offline, according to Verdu.

"Our mobile games are available in many of the languages we offer on service, so your games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile. If your language is not yet available, games will default to English" he said.

Verdu stated that they are still in the early stages of developing a "wonderful gaming experience," and that they plan to create games for "every level of play and every sort of player" in the future, whether the user is a novice or an experienced gamer.

