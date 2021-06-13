हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Netflix

Netflix unveils online store, will sell merchandise for shows 'Stranger Things', 'Witcher'

For the launch of the store, the company is introducing a collection of anime-inspired collectibles from three up-and-coming designers: Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites and Jordan Bentley.

Netflix unveils online store, will sell merchandise for shows &#039;Stranger Things&#039;, &#039;Witcher&#039;

Streaming giant Netflix has finally unveiled its online store called Netflix.shop, the company's first owned-and-operated retail outlet to sell products directly.

The online store will sell exclusive, limited editions of "carefully selected, high-quality apparel and lifestyle products" tied to Netflix's shows and brand on a regular basis.

Products debuting this month on the online store are streetwear and action figures based on anime series 'Yasuke' and 'Eden' as well as limited-edition apparel and decorative items inspired by the French thriller series 'Lupin' in collaboration with the Musee du Louvre.

For the launch of the store, the company is introducing a collection of anime-inspired collectibles from three up-and-coming designers: Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites and Jordan Bentley.

Netflix developed and launched the e-commerce site with Shopify. The shopping site will first be available in the US before expanding to other countries in the coming months.

Netflix already has licensing deals for hundreds of products based on its original programming, sold by Target, Walmart, Amazon, H&M, Sephora and other retailers.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NetflixNetflix.ShopNetflix online storeShopify
Next
Story

WhatsApp, YouTube and TikTok became most popular apps for kids in 2020-2021: Study

Must Watch

PT10M27S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; June 13, 2021