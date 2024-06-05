Why Will Netflix Stop Working on Apple TV Models After July 31? Find Out the Reason Here

New Delhi: Netflix has informed its subscribers that it will no longer work on the second and third-generation Apple TV models. Netflix, a subscription-based streaming service, will not be available for these Apple TV models after July 31.

Netflix has taken this move to maintain the best possible Netflix experience, as per a report by MacRumors. However, these models came out more than a decade ago and do not have Apple’s App Store. Notably, the company also updated its support page.

The second and third-generation Apple TV models were announced in 2010 and 2012, respectively. It is important to note that the third-gen model had the A5 chip and supported Full HD streaming. The first three generations of Apple TVs are already considered “obsolete” by Apple.

Apple considered these models "obsolete" when the tech giant discontinued service for hardware, which is seven years after it stopped selling a product. It is expected that the tvOS 18 will eventually drop support for the fourth-generation Apple TV HD as we approach WWDC 2024.

Earlier, Netflix stopped support for other old devices, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs as well as first-generation Roku boxes in 2019. Netflix has announced that it will not develop a native app for the Apple Vision Pro headset and will also prevent users from running the iPad version of its app on the device.

The Apple Vision Pro boasts the ability to run millions of iPhone and iPad apps, but Netflix, along with other developers, is opting out. Consequently, users will need to access Netflix through the Safari web browser, similar to how it works on Macs.

According to a statement made by Netflix in Bloomberg which states that “Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs,”