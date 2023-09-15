trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662684
Netizens In Frenzy As 'Emergency Alert: Severe' Message From Department Of Telecommunication Sends Shockwaves On Social Media

Emergency Alert: Severe message from Department of Telecommunication, Government of India created quite a buzz on social media, scroll down to check netizens reactions. 

On September 15th Friday, multiple smartphones received a message with the content "Emergency Alert: Severe" around 12:30 pm. However, there is no need to be worried about this message. As indicated in the message itself, it was a sample message sent out by the Department of Telecommunication to assess the functionality of its emergency alert system.

"This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," the flash message read.


In essence, the notification was a test message sent by the Department of Telecommunication to ensure the effectiveness of its emergency alert system. The Department of Telecommunication explains that the cell broadcast alert system is a technology that allows the government to transmit critical and time-sensitive messages for disaster management to all mobile devices within a specified geographical area, regardless of whether the recipients are residents or visitors.

The government emphasized that this alert system plays a vital role in ensuring that essential emergency information reaches the maximum number of people promptly. It is used by government agencies and emergency services to notify the public about potential threats and keep them informed. Cell Broadcast is commonly utilized to deliver emergency alerts, including severe weather warnings such as tsunamis, flash floods, earthquakes, and other critical situations.

Emergency Severe Alert: Netizens Reaction

A Twitter user humorously remarked that the situation made it seem as if extraterrestrial beings had made contact with Earth.

 

