close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon

New Amazon drone to deliver packages in your backyard

The drone would start shipping packages within months, starting with the US.

New Amazon drone to deliver packages in your backyard

Las Vegas: Upping the ante for its rivals, Amazon on Wednesday unveiled its latest and Next-Gen Prime Air drone that can fly up to 24 km and deliver packages under 2.5 kg to customers in less than 30 minutes.

The drone would start shipping packages within months, starting with the US.

"With the help of our world-class fulfillment and delivery network, we expect to scale Prime Air both quickly and efficiently, delivering packages via drone to customers within months," Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, told the audience at its "Re: Mars" event here.

A hybrid design, it can do vertical takeoffs and landings - like a helicopter.

"It's efficient and aerodynamic - like an airplane. It also easily transitions between these two modes - from vertical-mode to airplane mode, and back to vertical mode," informed Wilke.

The new Prime Air drone employs diverse sensors and advanced algorithms, such as multi-view stereo vision, to detect static objects like a chimney.

To detect moving objects, like a paraglider or helicopter, it uses proprietary computer-vision and machine learning algorithms.

The drone needs a small area around the delivery location that is clear of people, animals, or obstacles.

"We determine this using explainable stereo vision in parallel with sophisticated AI algorithms trained to detect people and animals from above," emphasised the Amazon executive.

Wire detection is one of the hardest challenges for low-altitude flights.

"Through the use of computer-vision techniques we've invented, our drones can recognize and avoid wires as they descend into, and ascend out of, a customer's yard," said Wilke.

Tags:
AmazonDroneAmazon delivery
Next
Story

5G based industrial-use AI app launched in Finland

Must Watch

PT3M22S

Rohit Sharma's return to form a big positive in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019