New Apple iPad Mini With A17 Pro Chip, Apple Intelligence Launched --Check India Price, Pre-Order Details

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple has introduced the new iPad mini, driven by the A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence. The new iPad mini is available in four finishes, including a new blue and purple.

It features 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display along with an A17 Pro Chip. Apple says, A17 Pro delivers a huge performance boost for even the most demanding tasks, with a faster CPU and GPU, a 2x faster Neural Engine than the previous-generation iPad mini,1 and support for Apple Intelligence.

"The versatility and advanced capabilities of the new iPad mini are taken to a whole new level with support for Apple Pencil Pro, opening up entirely new ways to be even more productive and creative. The 12MP wide back camera supports Smart HDR 4 for natural-looking photos with increased dynamic range, and uses machine learning to detect and scan documents right in the Camera app," Apple added.

The 12MP wide back camera supports Smart HDR 4 for natural-looking photos with increased dynamic range, and uses machine learning to detect and scan documents right in the Camera app.

Apple iPad Mini Price, Pre-Order, Availability

Customers can pre-order the new iPad mini now while it will be available starting October 23. The the new iPad mini starts at Rs 49,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 64,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The new iPad mini starts with 128GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation. The new iPad mini is also available in 256GB and 512GB configurations. For education, the iPad mini starts at Rs 44,900, said the company.

Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the new iPad mini. It is available for Rs 11,900, and Rs 10,900 for education. Apple Pencil (USB-C) is available for Rs 7,900, and Rs 6,900 for education.

According to the company, the first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in US English this month through a free software update with iPadOS 18.1, and available for iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later.

A17 Pro is a powerful chip that unlocks a number of improvements over A15 Bionic in the previous-generation iPad mini. With a 6-core CPU — two performance cores and four efficiency cores — A17 Pro delivers a 30 percent boost in CPU performance, added Apple.

"In addition to the groundbreaking capabilities of Apple Intelligence, iPadOS 18 brings powerful features that enhance the iPad experience, making it more versatile and intelligent than ever. iPadOS also has advanced frameworks like Core ML that make it easy for developers to tap into the Neural Engine to deliver powerful AI features right on device," said Apple.