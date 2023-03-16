New Chatbot 'GPT-4' To Take Away Your Jobs? Check 20 Professions That Are Under Threat

New Delhi: Artificial research firm OpenAI has launched the more advanced and sophisticated version of chatbot called ‘GPT-4’, taking the deep and machine learning at the next level. The new version of chatGPT will not only "exhibit human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmark but also it accepts image and text inputs". It is available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers with a usage cap.

How GPT-4 Is Different From Earlier GPT 3.5?

The earlier version of GPT only accepted text-inputs and weren’t as much human-alike as it is. In an easy language, GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.5.

“In a casual conversation, the distinction between GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 can be subtle. The difference comes out when the complexity of the task reaches a sufficient threshold—GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.5,” OpenAI informed in the blog.

GPT-4 Answer Which Jobs Will Be Replaced

A Twitter user named Rowan Cheung asked GPT-4 to name 20 jobs that GPT-4 to be replaced with making into a chart form with number, job and human trait replaced.

It listed down 20 jobs including Date Entry Clerk, Customer service Representative, Proofreader, Paralegal, Bookkeeper, Translator, Copywriter, Market Research Analyst, Social Media Manager, Appointment Scheduler, Telemarketer, Virtual Assistant, Transcriptionist, News Reporter, Travel Agent, Tutor, Technical Support Analyst, Email Marketer, Content Moderator, and Recruiter.

Some of the human traits that can be replaced by GPT-4 are research and organisation, mathematical skills, language proficiency, creativity and writing, analytical skills, content creation and curation, persuasion and communication, listening and typing skills, fact-checking and writing, critical thinking and judgment, interviewing and assessment and so on.

20 jobs that GPT-4 will replace, written by GPT-4: pic.twitter.com/MTcLHCidzH March 15, 2023

Netizens Disagree With AI Bot

A User Dylano Jr. de Bro questioned if GPT-4 will replace Travel Agent. He further said not as people who booked through a travel agent want inspiration and personal stories.

Another User DatJot said, “I don't agree with many on the list and especially #16 Tutor. As someone who tutors for two local colleges and for high schools in my area, I can tell you with 100% certainty that AI will not replace tutors. If you do not believe me, go tutor for 6 months and then come back and talk to me.”