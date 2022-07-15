New Delhi: Cyber security researchers of Google have uncovered some dangerous data-stealing malware apps on the Google Play Store. These apps are reading messages of the users secretly and can steal data from other apps as well. Approximately, eight apps were found to be infected by the malware called Autolycos. The users, which have installed any of such apps, have been asked to uninstall them from the phone right away. These apps are reportedly no longer visible on the Google Play Store. It is now reported that these apps have managed to garner over three million downloads. However, Bleeping computers revealed that two of the apps are still on the Google Play Store. (Also Read: Bill Gates moves $20 billion, will drop in the wealthiest people's ranking)

It is important to note that malware apps and data-stealing Trojans are the most dangerous for Android phones. Data-stealing malware can steal login credentials for websites you log in to frequently, including social media and online banking accounts. (Also Read: FB tests way to add up to 5 profiles via single account)

Here's the list of that malware apps and its detail:

1. Vlog Star Video Editor:- 1 million downloads

2. Creative 3D Launcher:- 1 million downloads

3. Wow Beauty Camera:- 100,000 downloads

4. Gif Emoji Keyboard:- 100,000 downloads

5. Freeglow Camera 1.0.0:- 5,000 downloads

6. Coco camera V1.1:- 1,000 downloads

7. Funny Camera by KellyTech:- Over 50,000 downloads

8. 'Razer Keyboard & Theme by rxcheldiolola:- Over 50,000 downloads

Check your phone if you have any app of the above mentioned. If yes, delete it immediately. Otherwise, your data may also get stolen. Evina's security researcher Maxime Ingrao pointed out that these apps asked users to access messages after installation and once the users gave permission they stole data. Sometimes they even subscribed to the premium version without letting the owner know. Earlier, in many cases, the malware subscribes users to a premium service using their telecom monthly bill.