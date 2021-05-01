New name to an old game, check PUBG Mobile India’s speculated title here

‘Winner winner chicken dinner’ days appear to be around the corner, as PUBG Mobile India is likely re-launch in India pretty soon. However, the catch here is that the game developer might launch PUBG Mobile with a new name.

The game was commonly termed “PUBG Mobile India” prior to its complete ban. However, Krafton, the developer of PUBG, might rename the game to ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’, in the future. The information was leaked by Gemwire, which found this update in the source code of the official website of PUBG Mobile India.



The new update has come just a day after Krafton decided to pull the plug on PUBG Lite in India and other countries. Currently, only PC gamers can enjoy playing PUBG in India legally, as PUBG Mobile was banned in the county by the Indian government in September 2020.

Since then PUBG is rumoured to be working on an official game for India. In the absence of PUBG MObile, gamers have been enjoying other games such as Call of Duty, Free Fire, among others.

Early this week, the official YouTube channel also leaked a video for a while before pulling it back. The official website also shows the “PUBG Mobile India, Coming Soon”, and the developer has been dropping hints every now and then about the possible launch of the game, probably in a new avatar.

Recently, multiple job listings for PUBG Mobile India were also spotted on LinkedIn. However, there is no official confirmation of the launch date for PUBG Mobile India.