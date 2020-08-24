New ringtone for group calls, better UI, new sticker animation –WhatsApp to roll out new features

New Delhi: WhatsApp is going to roll out features like a ringtone for group calls, new sticker animation and user interface (UI) improvements for calls.

According to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, “WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.20.198.11.”

The new ringtone for Group Calls is available with the 2.20.198.11 update, WABetainfo said.

WhatsApp has also introduced a new type for animation stickers. The animation will play in a loop up to 8 times and will have a lesser loop time.

The messaging app is also looking forward to improving UI for voice calls. In the new UI, all the buttons are moved to the bottom of the display.

Additionally, WhatsApp is said to be working on revamping the calling screen as well. The Facebook-owned messaging app is mulling changes such as moving all the icons that are otherwise present in the middle of the screen to the bottom of the screen.

Another change that has been made by the app on users' chat screen is the addition of a dedicated 'Camera' icon.

Lately, the messaging app has been testing and adding a plethora of new features for its users. WhatsApp has been recently working on a lot of more features, WABetaInfo had said previously. This includes an upcoming feature on the expiring messages feature that allows users to set auto-deleting of messages within seven days.

According WABetaInfo, in next WhatsApp feature “expiring messages, that will automatically delete messages from both sides without a trace.” The feature, WABetaInfo said, is currently under development and it comes with the 2.20.197.4 update.