trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656454
NewsTechnology
APPLE MUSIC

New Subscribers To Get Apple Music Free For 6 Months

In order to avail the offer, make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Pair your eligible audio device to your iPhone or iPad.

Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 05:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Subscribers To Get Apple Music Free For 6 Months Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Apple is now offering six months of free listening to Apple Music for new subscribers who purchase new iPhones or eligible AirPods, HomePod, or Beats. They will get to listen to over 100 million songs, ad-free, online or offline across their devices, with Spatial Audio, featuring Dolby Atmos.

In order to avail the offer, make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Pair your eligible audio device to your iPhone or iPad.

Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and sign in with your Apple ID. If the offer doesn't appear immediately after launching the app, go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear and tap on ‘Get 6 months free’ option.


The offer should be presented immediately after launching the app. If not then you need to go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear.

AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd generation and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds + or Beats Studio Pro are the eligible devices for the offer. 

An new iPhone capable of running the latest iOS, purchased from Apple or an Apple authorised reseller, is eligible. In 2021, the tech giant added Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to the app.

Apple Music recently launched new discovery features celebrating live music, including venue guides in Apple Maps and set lists from tours of major artists. These new features and others join a lineup of updates coming later this year to make Services more powerful, more useful and more fun than ever.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train