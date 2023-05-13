topStoriesenglish2607001
New Twitter CEO: Elon Musk Confirms Ex-NBC Universal`s Ads Head Linda Yaccarino

Yaccarino oversees about 2,000 workers in her role, similar to the current strength of Twitter staff after massive sacking by Musk following his $44 billion takeover late last year.
 

May 13, 2023

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that Linda Yaccarino, NBC Universal`s Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, will take over as the new CEO of Twitter, making "it the everything app".

"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! She will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology," Musk posted in a fresh tweet. "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," he added.

Musk`s role will transition to being executive chair and CTO, "overseeing product, software and system operations". Yaccarino oversees about 2,000 workers in her role, similar to the current strength of Twitter staff after massive sacking by Musk following his $44 billion takeover late last year.

Her team oversees the monetisation strategy for Peacock, the NBC Universal`s streaming service. Yaccarino`s team has also generated more than $100 billion in ad sales and entered partnerships with companies, including Apple, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Twitter and YouTube, according to her bio. In a Twitter poll last year, Musk had asked his millions of followers: "Should I step down as head of Twitter?"

"I will abide by the results of this poll," he had posted. The poll amassed more than 17 million votes, with 57.5 per cent of the respondents calling for him to step aside. However, Musk did not step down.

