New Video Breaks World Record For Most Views In 24 Hr In Non-Music Section, Claims YouTuber MrBeast - Watch

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber MrBeast claimed that his new video broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a non music video. According to the screenshot, his video called ‘7 Days Stranded At Sea’ 46 million views in just 23 hours.

In a new video, MrBeast was seen stranded in a sea for 7 days on a raft with four more people. The video got hit and has been viewed by 74 million users so far.

“New video broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a non music video! I’m living the life I would dream of every night when I was 13.. I love all of you and thank you so much for watching our videos!!! I’ll never take you all for granted,” MrBeast shared the announcement on X from his official account.



MrBeast is a popular and the most subscribed individual YouTuber in the platform and overall the second subscribed account after T-Series. He is known to create task-ridden, funny and adventurous videos such as eating the world’s largest slice of pizza or swim with sharks for $1,00,000.

MrBeast Challenges T-Series

MrBeast has recently challenged Indian music label T-Series for the battle of becoming the most subscribed YouTube account in the world. He is 73 million subscribers behind as he is having 174 m subscribers while T-Series has 243 m subscribers.

He said in the post that he “is doing for PewDiePie”.

PewDiePie once was the most followed account on YouTube before he was overtaken by T-Series. In 2017, there was a great buzz when Indian started subscribing T-Series so it could win the battle. Since then, PewDiePie has slided to sixth position.