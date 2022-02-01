New York Times buys Wordle: All you need to know

New Delhi: The New York Times has revealed that it has purchased the new and popular word game Wordle. The purchase was disclosed on Monday by The New York Times, which stated that the five-letter word guessing game shows the growing relevance of games such as crosswords, spelling bees, and more in the company's goal to reach 10 million digital subscriptions by 2025. Wordle was acquired by the New York Times Company by its developer, Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn.

The New York Times did not say how much it paid for Wordle, but it was "in the low seven digits," according to the publication." The game will initially be free to both new and existing players, according to the business. According to the New York Times, the game first emerged in October and had roughly 90 users by November 1. By the middle of January, the number had risen to 300,000, and millions of individuals were playing the game on a daily basis. "The Times remains committed to become the indispensable subscription for any English-speaking individual wishing to comprehend and connect with the world," as per the New York Times.

Wordle is a feature that allows users to share their performance with five rows of bricks showing how near they came to guessing the correct word or how quickly they guessed it.

Wordle is a game in which you must guess a five-letter word. A green brick shows that the letter is correct and in its proper location. A yellow brick denotes the presence of the letter in the word, although in a different location. The absence of a letter in the word is indicated by a grey or black brick.

Since 2011, the New York Times has had a paywall, and its business strategy has been to persuade readers and users to access Times content digitally. Subscriptions to the firm's newspapers are available, as well as a core digital news app, a games app, a recipe app, and, most recently, Wirecutter, a product-recommendation site that the company purchased in 2016. The Athletic, a sports website, was also purchased by the New York Times earlier this month.

