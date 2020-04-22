हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo to roll out Super Mario Maker 2 update out on April 22

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has announced that it will start rolling out the final major update for Super Mario Maker 2 on Wednesday (April 22). The new update is set to attract many gamers as it allows them the power to create overworld maps and make a whole new Mario game. 

The major update will give the players access to the “World Maker” mode, which allows them to tie together multiple courses in a Super Mario World-like map. The players will be allowed to combine as many as eight worlds encompassing up to 40 courses from starting point to the end castle. The good news is that the players will also be able to share their game with friends.

"The final major update for #SuperMarioMaker2 is near! Create your own Super World in the new World Maker mode. Course parts like the Frog Suit, Goomba Mask, & more wacky fun wearables join the fun too! The free update arrives 4/22 on #NintendoSwitch!," tweeted Nintendo.

The update also allows the players to add Koopalings to courses, as well as power-ups and course parts from Super Mario Bros. 2. The gamers will also get a chance to add a mushroom that gives Mario and the other characters their Super Mario Bros. 2 looks. The players can also use the Frog Suit from Super Mario Bros. 3 as well as the Power Balloon in Super Mario World, the Super Acorn from New Super Mario Bros. U, among other additional power-ups.

