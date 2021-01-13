No major upgrades for iPhone's main camera until 2023: Report

San Francisco: Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple is not expected to introduce any significant iPhone camera upgrades beyond lens improvements until 2023.

Kuo claims that Apple will have three companies as the main lens suppliers for Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup. Said companies are Largan, Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO), and Sunny Optical, reports GSMArena.

As per Kuo's new research note, slight updates to the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses may still be in the works for the 2021 and 2022 iPhone models, but there will be no improvements for the main lens through at least 2023.

The Cupertino based tech giant may focus on software development to improve and enhance the already great results provided by its camera lenses.

Kuo also believes that Largan will be in charge of 15 to 25 per cent of the high-end lens orders in the first half of 2021.

Sunny Optical has been Apple's recent addition to its supply line and the company may start shipping lenses smoothly in 2021.

Kuo earlier said that the ultra-wide cameras on the two high-end models of iPhone 13 will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus, reports MacRumors.

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) ultra-wide cameras with fixed focus.

The larger aperture should let in more light, potentially enhancing low-light shots and an increased number of lens elements might make it easier to take great ultra-wide pictures.