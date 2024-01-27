No Need For Thermometer! Now This Smartphone Can Measure Your Body Temperature

New Delhi: Google has rolled out a fascinating feature in its Pixel 8 Pro through the January update. The highlight of this update is the addition of a body temperature measurement tool, turning the smartphone into a handy thermometer.

Since its launch in 2023, the Pixel 8 Pro featured a physical thermometer within its camera band at the back. Initially limited to reading object temperatures, the new update broadens its functionality to include body temperature measurements.

How Does It Work?

Google has designed this feature thoughtfully, describing it as "medical-grade" and accessible through the Thermometer app on the Pixel 8 Pro. To measure body temperature, users simply scan their foreheads with the phone.

Notably, the phone doesn't need direct contact with the forehead; the infrared sensors and camera's LDAF can accurately detect proximity to initiate the reading.

Google, now in possession of Fitbit, allows users to save the temperature readings directly to their Fitbit profiles. This integration provides a convenient way to track and monitor health metrics seamlessly.

While the body temperature tool is an exciting addition, it might not be available in all markets, especially where medical approvals are managed by different entities.

However, other anticipated features like "circle to search," "magic compose," and "photomoji" is expected to receive a broader release through a regular over-the-air update on January 31.