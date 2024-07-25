Noida Doctor Loses Rs 59 Lakh In 48-Hour 'Digital Arrest' Scam

New Delhi: A woman doctor from Noida recently lost Rs 59 lakh after falling victim to a scam involving a fake 'digital arrest' that lasted 48 hours. This alarming scam tactic which is becoming more common in the Delhi NCR region tricks individuals into believing they’re under digital arrest, leading them to make large payments to escape the supposed legal trouble.

Dr. Pooja Goyal, a gynaecologist, reported that the scam occurred between July 15 and 16. She has since filed a complaint with the Noida Cyber Crime Police Station.

Fraudster Poses as TRAI Official

Dr. Goyal in her complaint explained that she received a call on July 13 from someone pretending to be an official from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller claimed that her phone was being used to distribute pornographic videos.

Victim Transfers Rs 59.54 Lakh

Dr. Goyal denied the allegations but the caller convinced her to join a video call where he informed her she was under 'digital arrest.' After 48 hours of being questioned she finally transferred Rs 59.54 lakh to an account as instructed by the caller. However, she later realised that she had been scammed and filed a complaint with Noida Police on July 22.

Police Confirm Action Will Be Taken

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime) Vivek Ranjan Rai confirmed they have the account details where the money was sent. He mentioned, “We are verifying the details, and action will be taken”, as reported by NDTV.

Noida Police Issues Scam Warning

Noida Police issued a warning about these types of scams. According to the advisory, “In recent months, around ten such incidents have been reported, leading to registered FIRs and ongoing investigations,"

Advisory Urges Reporting Suspicious Calls

The advisory further stated "If a suspicious call claims that legal action is being taken or asks for personal or financial information, citizens should immediately report it to the nearest police station or cyber cell,".

What is Digital house arrest?

Digital house arrest is a tactic where cybercriminals confine victims to their homes to scam them. Offenders generate fear by making audio or video calls, frequently posing as law enforcement officers using AI-generated voices or video technology.