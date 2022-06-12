Fraud Alert! Noida man hit by online bank fraud, gets saved by 1 paisa

New Delhi: Despite two cyber attacks, a man from Greater Noida was fortunate enough to be spared from a Rs 10,000 internet fraud. The individual only had Rs 9,999.99 in his bank account when the cyber criminals conducted a Rs 10,000 transaction, which triggered an alarm.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Darin village in Greater Noida, is said to work in the commercial belt Alpha. He needed to transfer Rs 22,000 to one of his cousins on June 2. However, once he input the inaccurate account number, the money was transferred into an unknown account.

Sunil immediately notified his bank, but received no assistance; as a result, he resorted to Twitter and appealed for assistance, mentioning the bank's official Twitter handle.

Cyber thugs were active after seeing his tweet. Sunil was then called by cyber thugs who had an app downloaded for him.

The crooks attempted a Rs 2,000 transaction after obtaining his bank details, but it failed. They then proceeded to make a Rs 10,000 transaction, for which Sunil received an alarm notice because he only had Rs 9,999.99 in his bank account. The transaction failed once more due to a single paisa shortage in Sunil's bank account.

Sunil then filed a complaint with the Noida Police's cyber unit.