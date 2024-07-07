New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, the police have uncovered a multi-crore scam operated from a fake call center in Noida. The scammers purchased phone data online for just Rs 2,500 which they then used to defraud hundreds of individuals.

The gang was operating from a call center on the fourth floor of a market in Sector 51. They were busted on Friday in a joint operation by the Crime Response Team (CRT) and local Sector 49 police officials, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Avasthy reported.

Main Suspects and Modus Operandi

The primary suspects identified as Ashish and Jitendra. They hired nine women to work as call center executives. These women would call people and sell them fake loan and insurance policies.

The scammers started their fraudulent activities after working for SBI Life Insurance in 2019. They Purchased data of around 10,000 people from India Mart for just Rs 2,500 and began calling people across India pretending to offer loans and insurance, as disclosed by a police official.

The gang enticed people from states outside the NCR with promises of high returns on loans and insurance policies. The women involved assisted Ashish and Jitendra on a commission basis. The women received their share in cash, a police spokesperson explained.

They rented a PNB bank account from a person named Arvind in Karnataka for Rs 10,000 per month. The key suspects then used the ATM card associated with this account to withdraw the funds.

Ashish kept a black diary to record all financial transactions and shared the profits with his associates based on their contributions, the police spokesperson said. The scheme had been operational for over a year, generating crores of rupees. All of this was recorded in the recovered diary.

The accused used mobile phones with SIM cards obtained using fake Aadhaar cards which they purchased at higher prices from vendors. These SIM cards were used to hide their identities while targeting unsuspecting victims outside the Delhi NCR.

The police named the main suspects as Ashish Kumar alias Amit and Jitendra Verma alias Abhishek. They also arrested nine women: Nisha alias Sneha, Reju alias Divya, Lovely Yadav alias Sweta, Poonam alias Pooja, Aarti Kumari alias Ananya, Kajal Kumari alias Surti, Sarita alias Suman, Babita Patel alias Mahi, and Garima Chauhan alias Sonia.

An FIR has been filed in the case under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and the accused were sent to judicial custody after appearing before a local magistrate's court.