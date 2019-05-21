close

HMD Global

Nokia 3.2 smartphone now in India

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 chipset and runs Android 9 Pie.

Nokia 3.2 smartphone now in India

New Delhi: HMD Global, the house of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched the Nokia 3.2 smartphone with a 6.26-inch HD+ display and about two-day battery life in India.

While the 2GB RAM+16GB internal storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs 8,990, the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant would cost Rs 10,790.

"From biometric face unlock and AI-powered features like `Adaptive Battery` to a more modern and personal way to interact with your smartphone through the dedicated Google Assistant button, you won`t be held back by the Nokia 3.2," said Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head-India, HMD Global.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 chipset and runs Android 9 Pie.

The Nokia 3.2 will receive three years of monthly security patches and two major OS updates, as guaranteed in the Android One programme.

The smartphone is available in black and steel colour variants in top mobile retail outlets across India and on Nokia`s website from May 23.

