Nokia 3.4 launched in India at Rs 11,999; Check specifications and features

Nokia has launched its new budget smartphone 3.4 in the Indian market. Nokia 3.4 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4/64GB variant. Nokia 3.4 will be available offline as well as online stores.

Nokia 3.4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460SoC. This gets four ARM Cortex-A73 and Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz each and are coupled to Adreno 610 GPU.

Nokia 3.4 gets a 6.3-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with HD+ (720x1560 pixel) resolution and has a screen density of 269 PPI. The screen gets a 19.5:9 ration and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

The phone gets a 4000mAh battery which supports a fast charging speed of up to 10W, the phone gets a USB Type-C port for charging and connections. Nokia has claimed a two-day battery life with this smartphone.

Nokia 3.4 gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n. Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10 and promises two major software updates.

Nokia 3.4 gets a triple camera set up. There is the main lens of 13MP with PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), a 5MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth sensor. The camera supports HDR, panorama. The phone can record video at 1080p at 30 fps. There is an 8MP sensor at the front for taking selfies.

Nokia 3.4 gets a 3.5mm audio jack, a luxury feature these days. Nokia 3.4 is offered in three colours which include Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal.

Nokia unlike other Chinese brands focus on build quality and giving a cleaner Android experience. The Nokia 3.4 does not get unnecessary advertisements that all the Chinese companies are pushing to the users. This makes a considerable option for those looking to buy a budget Android smartphone.