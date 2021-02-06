हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nokia

Nokia 5.4 teased on Flipkart, hinting at its launch in India

Nokia launched 5.4 in the European market in December 2020. Nokia 5.4 has been teased on popular e-commerce website Flipkart prior to its official launch in India.

Nokia 5.4 teased on Flipkart, hinting at its launch in India

New Delhi: Nokia launched 5.4 in the European market in December 2020. Nokia 5.4 has been teased on popular e-commerce website Flipkart prior to its official launch in India.

Nokia has not revealed the exact date for the launch of the smartphone but it is expected to launch along with Nokia 3.4.

 

HMD Global is rumoured to launch Nokia 5.4 on Wednesday (February 10). Nokia 5.4 is a budget offering in the mid-range smartphone category. Flipkart's landing page displays the design of the smartphone and more aesthetic details. 

Nokia 5.4 specification:

Nokia 5.4 sports a 6.39-inch HD+ screen with 1600x720 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio. The front camera houses in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen. 

Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset with an octa-core CPU mated to Adreno 610 GPU. The phone gets 4GB/6GB RAM and memory storage of up to 128 GB. The users get an option to expand the memory up to 521GB with an external memory card.

Nokia 5.4 runs on stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Nokia 5.4 gets a quad-camera setup at the back. The main camera is a 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP Macro lens. The camera can record 4K videos at 30fps. On the front, we have a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The phone gets a 4000mAh battery which supports 10W charging speed. Nokia has launched the 5.4 in two colours including Polar Night and Polar Dusk.

Nokia 5.4 is priced at Euro 189 (Rs. 17,000) for the European markets. Nokia is expected to offer the smartphone at a lesser price in the Indian market.

