Nokia G21 with Unisoc T606 SoC, triple-camera setup announced

London: HMD Global has announced its latest smartphone - Nokia G21 with upgraded screen, camera, and battery.

It comes in two different color options - Nordic Blue and Dusk - and will soon be available for purchase in the European market, reports GizmoChina.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset. It packs two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores along with the Mali G75-MP1 graphics processor.

The phone is packed with 4GB of RAM and comes in two options for internal storage - 64GB and 128GB.

In terms of optics, the device houses a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 50MP primary snapper, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has support for features like Super Resolution and Night Mode.

The device runs the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box but the company has confirmed that the phone will get the Android 12 operating system, the report added.

In addition, the device is powered by a 5,050mAh battery which the company is promising can offer up to three days of usage on a single charge.

