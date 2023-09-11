Nokia New 5G Smartphone G42 With 11GB RAM Launched In India

New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Monday unveiled a new 5G smartphone "G42" with 11GB RAM in India.

Nokia G42 5G will be available in two colours -- Purple and Grey, in an 11GB+128GB configuration (6GB physical RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM) at a launch price of Rs 12,599 to purchase from online stores, starting September 15.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that this phone doesn't just meet, but exceeds the needs of our users. We have tested it rigorously, optimised its use of storage and ensured that it receives updates for years to come - creating an experience that is truly geared up for longevity," Ravi Kunwar, Vice President- India & APAC, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90 Hz Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with a brightness of 450 nits. It also includes a 50MP main camera, plus an additional 2MP macro and 2MP depth cameras, all with LED flash. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8MP camera.

The phone supports a 5000mAh battery capacity and includes 20W fast charging support.

It also comes equipped with a Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset, enabling super-fast 5G accessibility for users.

Moreover, the company said that the smartphone comes with various sensors, including an Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer + G-sensor, and Side FPS, making the device adapt efficiently to a variety of user environments and demands.