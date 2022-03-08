हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nokia's upcoming budget smartphone with stylish design could be a show-stealer, check features

Couple of months ago, famous tipster Evan Blass had shared leaked renders and model numbers of the upcoming Nokia phones.

New Delhi: HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones seems to be creating a lot of buzz with its upcoming budget smartphone. Media reports say that the phone with stylish design and features could be a show-stealer.

Couple of months ago, famous tipster Evan Blass had shared leaked renders and model numbers of the upcoming Nokia phones. He tweeted:

The leaked pictures showed Nokia N150DL’s display with a smaller waterdrop notch. Reports also attributed that N150DL has triple camera system placed at the top-left corner while the phone will host Google Assistant button. For connectivity, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack will be placed.

Meanwhile, some fresh reports are also pouring in that the upcoming Nokia N150DL will be a budget device, housing a plastic cover at the back.

Nokia had launched three budget devices --Nokia C21 Plus, Nokia C21, and Nokia C 2nd Edition -- at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 that kicked off in Barcelona, Spain in February.

All new C-series phones are all 4G LTE devices running Android 11 (Go edition). Nokia C21 Plus will be available from a starting price of 119 euros, Nokia C21 from 99 euros and Nokia C2 2nd Edition from 79 euros in select markets from April.

