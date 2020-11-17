Not kidding! Chinese teenager who sold kidney for iPhone requires dialysis, bedridden for life

New Delhi: iPhone and kidney jokes, memes have become a repetition every year Apple launches a new model.

Considering the exorbitant price of the iPhone models over the years, the kidney jokes and memes have become a regular topic on twitter and other social media platforms.

However, what seems like a joke now, was actually a sad reality in 2011.

A Chinese teenager, who had sold his kidney in 2011 to buy the latest Apple iPad and iPhone 4 is now attached to a dialysis machine and will remain bedridden with organ failure for life, a Vice report has confirmed.

Wang Shangkun was 17 years old when he made the decision to undergo surgery and sell his right kidney in the black market to buy the Apple products.

Shortly after the illegal surgery, he began suffering from a decreased level of kidney function, news.com.au had reported.

"Shangkun had sold his kidney to black market organ harvesters in April 2011 where he received $4,500 Australian dollars. He purchased an iPhone 4 and iPad 2 with the funds," the report added.

The man suffered renal failure in his second kidney after having one removed. It is said that it was due to the unsanitary conditions where the surgery took place.

In 2012, a total of nine individuals connected to the organ harvesting case were jailed for their involvement. Five surgeons involved with the procedure were among those convicted, according to Newsweek.

With IANS Inputs