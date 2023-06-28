topStoriesenglish2628093
NewsTechnology
NOTHING PHONE (2)

Nothing Announces Pre-order Date For Phone (2), Starting Tomorrow

To secure the order for Nothing Phone (2), customers have to pay a refundable Rs 2,000 deposit.

Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 03:04 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Nothing Announces Pre-order Date For Phone (2), Starting Tomorrow

New Delhi: London-based consumer electronic brand Nothing on Wednesday announced that customers can pre-order the new Phone (2) starting from Thursday.

Customers will be able to pre-order the second generation smartphone on Flipkart at 12 noon on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

To secure the order, customers have to pay a refundable Rs 2,000 deposit.

Then, between July 11-20, they can return and choose the variant they want.

After that, they will have to pay the remaining balance and claim their exclusive pre-order offers.

"The upcoming Phone (2) will be equipped with the advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, delivering exceptional performance," the company said.

It also features Nothing OS 2.0, with a completely redesigned user interface (UI).

"Phone (2) is one of the most sustainable smartphones with recyclable materials and plastic free packaging," it added.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that it will launch its next flagship smartphone, Phone (2), in India on July 11.

On Monday, the electronic brand had introduced the new Glyph Composer along with a first of its kind creative collaboration.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded