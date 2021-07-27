Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds launched in India at Rs 5,999: Check features, availability and more

Carl Pei-owned company Nothing has finally unveiled its audio product Nothing ear (1) in India today. The much-touted wireless earbuds come with a transparent design, active noise cancellation(ANC), fast charging, and several other features.



The Nothing ear (1) will be first available on August 17 and its price will be at Rs 5,999 in India. Customers can get the earbuds on Flipkart.

In terms of design and specifications, The Nothing ear (1) is expected to come with a clear and transparent case that will be in a square form factor with curved edges. The earbuds will also have silicone tips along with a stemmed design and each bud will weigh less than 5 grams.

The earbuds will be equipped with a number of gestures that use a combination of taps and swipes on the stems. These will allow users to control both playback and volume.

Nothing ear (1) will also feature three microphones on each bud to improve voice calls and along with a new algorithm, the company claims that it can clearly differentiate between the human voice and unwanted noise.

The earbuds’ active noise cancellation(ANC) in various modes can be easily controlled by a companion app for both Android and iOS. Besides that, the earbuds also feature IPX4 sweat and splash resistance as well as in-ear detection.

Along with that, Nothing ear (1) has a battery life of 6.2 hours on the buds and 34 hours with the included case. Putting the ANC on, It will see battery life of 4.55 hours on the buds and 25 hours with the case.

