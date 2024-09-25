Advertisement
NOTHING

Nothing Ear Open Launched In India With ChatGPT Support Under Rs 20,000; Check Specs, Price

Nothing Ear Open India Launch: The earbuds are also equipped with many features which include a low lag mode for gaming, support for Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair, and a Find My Earbuds function.   

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nothing Ear Open Launched In India With ChatGPT Support Under Rs 20,000; Check Specs, Price Image Credit: Nothing (Official Website)

Nothing Ear Open India Launch: British consumer technology brand Nothing has officially rolled out its new open-ear style wireless earbuds in India, the Nothing Ear Open. The wireless earbuds come in a single White colour option. 

The Nothing Ear Open comes with ChatGPT support and ships the Ear Open in a transparent case. Moreover, the company claims that the new TWS earbuds pack a Sound Seal System and directional speakers so only you can hear the music.   

The dual-microphone setup on the earbuds sports AI-powered Clear Voice Technology. The earbuds are also equipped with many features which includes a low lag mode for gaming, support for Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair, and a Find My Earbuds function.  

Nothing Ear Open Price In India 

The Nothing Ear (Open) is priced at Rs 17,999 in India. Pre-orders will be available on the company’s website starting September 24, with sales commencing on October 1, 2024.

Nothing Ear Open Specifications: 

The Nothing Ear (Open) earbuds are equipped with 14.2mm titanium-coated drivers in each bud, delivering enhanced sound with a bass boost. The TWS earbuds house a 64mAh battery, while the case is packed with a 635mAh battery, promising up to 30 hours of playback.

The new device features Nothing's signature transparent design. The earbuds also come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support for dual-device pairing.

However, it's worth noting that the Nothing Ear (Open) does not offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. The British consumer technology brand has implemented an innovative three-point balance system with silicone ear hooks, resulting in earbuds that weigh just 8.1 grams each. 

