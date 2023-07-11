Nothing Launches Phone (2) Starting At Rs 44,000 Globally; Pre-Order Begins On Flipkart

New Delhi: The UK-based smartphone company, Nothing, has finally unveiled its flagship smartphone sequel, 'Phone (2)', in a keynote event. Taking the smartphone to the next level, Phone (2) provides a plethora of upgrades from its predecessor, including a more personalized Glyph interface, OS 2.0, a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Phone (2) is now available for pre-order. You can reserve the new smartphone by visiting Nothing.Tech or Flipkart. Additionally, Nothing is offering a more personalized and in-person experience to customers in selected locations through Nothing Drops. One of these locations globally is Lulu Mall in Bengaluru, where the Nothing Drops event will be set up on July 13. Visitors can enjoy new products, food, exclusive gifts, and more.

It is available in two colours – Black and White. There are three variants in Black model – 8+128GB, 12+256GB, and 12+512GB. There are two variants in White – 12+256GB and 12+512GB. The price of Phone (2) starting at Rs 44,000.



cre Trending Stories

Nothing Phone (2) Specifications

Let’s us now come to the most important part. You might want to know what you will get in the smartphone after spending a substantial amount. Well, Nothing has done some major improvements from its predecessor while keeping the design and frame.

Unleash Your Creativity with Glyph Interface

The Glyph Interface of Phone (2) brings a whole new level of personalization and convenience. Assign different light and sound sequences for each contact and notification type, allowing you to stay one step ahead. With the Glyph Composer, you can create your own unique Glyph Ringtones, putting your personal touch on every call.

Nothing Phone (2) OS 2.0: Mindful and Intuitive

Experience the power of Nothing OS 2.0, designed to be more intentional and mindful. With customizable widgets, you can access information from apps directly on your home screen. Customize everything from app labels to widget size, giving you a faster and more intuitive user experience.

Nothing Phone (2) Camera Specs

Phone (2) boasts a 50 MP dual rear camera and a 32 MP front camera, ensuring you never miss a moment. Advanced HDR technology captures true-to-life images by fusing multiple frames, while the 4K 60fps video recording capability and dual stabilizations create smooth, professional-quality videos. The enhanced front camera with a larger sensor brings out the best in your selfies.

Nothing Phone (2) Processor

Phone (2) combines premium materials with intelligent design. Its curved pillowed glass back and sleek thin midframe make it a delight to hold. The Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 chipset provides rapid speed and advanced camera capabilities, while the 6.7" flexible OLED display with LTPO technology delivers stunning visuals while preserving battery life. Speaking of which, Phone (2) houses a 4,700 mAh battery, ensuring you can keep going for longer.