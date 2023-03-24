Nothing Phone (1) Users Complain On Twitter About Multiple Issues

New Delhi: Several users of the Nothing Phone (1) have been complaining about multiple issues with the device on Twitter, such as -- it gets stuck while booting up, fingerprint freeze, lag in the touchscreen, and more.



A user on Twitter has shared a video showing the phone getting stuck while booting. (Also Read: Bank Holidays In April 2023: Bank Branches To Be Closed For Up To 15 Days; Check City-Wise List)



"My Nothing Phone 1 keeps getting stuck in a boot loop for absolutely no reason! It`s beyond frustrating. And to top it off, this has only started happening since I updated to Android 13. Anyone else facing the same??". (Also Read: Redmi Note 12 Unveiled Globally, Set To Launch On March 30 In India: Here's What We Know So Far)



"Bro, I m having the same problem. I have tagged nothing also. But they are of no help till date. This is my situation," another user wrote who is facing the same issue.



Apart from this, a user said that there is a problem with the touchscreen after the update.



"After the update..touch screen is lagging sometimes".



Further, users also have issues with the fingerprint sensor.



"Many bugs, when I touch the fingerprint, it is stuck and is fully unresponsive," a user mentioned.



Last year, some of the Nothing Phone (1) users complained about the issue with the display along with delays in deliveries of the smartphone.



On Twitter, a few users complained that they see a green tint on the display of their smartphone, and some of them have accused Flipkart and Nothing of not handling the matter seriously.



"I have a massive green tint on the top of the screen... Flipkart has rejected my replacement request saying there is no fault. Clearly, a phone`s display should not be like this in everyday usage," a user wrote with a picture of the smartphone on Twitter.