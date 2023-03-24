topStoriesenglish2587356
NewsTechnology
NOTHING PHONE 1

Nothing Phone (1) Users Complain On Twitter About Multiple Issues

A user on Twitter has shared a video showing the phone getting stuck while booting.

Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 02:39 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Nothing Phone (1) Users Complain On Twitter About Multiple Issues

New Delhi:  Several users of the Nothing Phone (1) have been complaining about multiple issues with the device on Twitter, such as -- it gets stuck while booting up, fingerprint freeze, lag in the touchscreen, and more.

A user on Twitter has shared a video showing the phone getting stuck while booting. (Also Read: Bank Holidays In April 2023: Bank Branches To Be Closed For Up To 15 Days; Check City-Wise List)

"My Nothing Phone 1 keeps getting stuck in a boot loop for absolutely no reason! It`s beyond frustrating. And to top it off, this has only started happening since I updated to Android 13. Anyone else facing the same??". (Also Read: Redmi Note 12 Unveiled Globally, Set To Launch On March 30 In India: Here's What We Know So Far)

"Bro, I m having the same problem. I have tagged nothing also. But they are of no help till date. This is my situation," another user wrote who is facing the same issue.

Apart from this, a user said that there is a problem with the touchscreen after the update.

"After the update..touch screen is lagging sometimes".

Further, users also have issues with the fingerprint sensor.

"Many bugs, when I touch the fingerprint, it is stuck and is fully unresponsive," a user mentioned.

Last year, some of the Nothing Phone (1) users complained about the issue with the display along with delays in deliveries of the smartphone.

On Twitter, a few users complained that they see a green tint on the display of their smartphone, and some of them have accused Flipkart and Nothing of not handling the matter seriously.

"I have a massive green tint on the top of the screen... Flipkart has rejected my replacement request saying there is no fault. Clearly, a phone`s display should not be like this in everyday usage," a user wrote with a picture of the smartphone on Twitter.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'