Nothing Phone (1) won't get Android 13 until 2023

London: Smartphone brand Nothing stated that the Android 13 update for its recently launched phone (1) will only be rolled out in the first half of 2023.

According to Android Authority, users who anticipated receiving Android 13 quickly for the Nothing Phone (1) may be disappointed to hear that they may have to wait until the middle of next year.

"We are always working hard to improve the Phone 1 user experience. To ensure this, operating system updates will be made available for regular download," Nothing founder Carl Pei was quoted as saying by the website.

"In regards to Android 13, this will be launching for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before releasing, we want to fine tune the software upgrade with Nothing's hardware. We will be sure to keep you updated with further information," Pei added.

Android 13 has been rolled out this week with several new features, including improved privacy controls, language settings and more.

Google said Android 13 will roll out to Samsung Galaxy, ASUS, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi and more later this year.

Android 13 adopts Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio, a new Bluetooth audio standard that results in lower latency than classic audio.