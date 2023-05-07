topStoriesenglish2604208
NewsTechnology
NOTHING PHONE 2

Nothing Phone 2 Launching Soon; Teased On Flipkart - Check Details

The tech business revealed earlier this year that it has worked with Qualcomm to give the phone a potent Snapdragon 8 series chipset.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Nothing Phone 2 Launching Soon; Teased On Flipkart - Check Details

New Delhi: Nothing is all set to expand its smartphone lineup in India as the company going to introduce Nothing Phone 2 soon. E-commerce app Flipkart has teased the launch of the smartphone. Mobile World Congress (MWC) was the first event to tease the Nothing Phone 2. The business has declared that it will formally introduce the smartphone between June and August. 

The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to have a transparent design, building on that of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 1. The tech business revealed earlier this year that it has worked with Qualcomm to give the phone a potent Snapdragon 8 series chipset. (Also Read: Google I/O Event 2023: Top 5 Launches Expected From The Happening)

Nothing explicitly states that the Phone 2 will be a "premium" offering, so customers should expect top-tier features at a higher price. Nothing Phone 2 will probably cost more than the original model. (Also Read: Top 8 Countries With Highest Inflation)

The Nothing Phone 2 is anticipated to have considerable improvements over its predecessor and top-notch specifications based on official teasers.

The 6.55-inch flexible OLED display on the Nothing Phone (1) had a 60Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, haptic touch motors, HDR10+ support, and front and back Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

A 4500mAh battery within the phone was capable of 33W fast charging. The charger and transparent phone cover, however, were not contained in the box.

Notably, there won't be a choice for expanded storage. The Snapdragon 800 series chipset will be included in the Phone 2, according to the manufacturer.

As part of the ongoing Big Saving Days, Nothing Phone 1 is currently available on Flipkart for a discounted price of 28,999. On the back of the device, there are two 50-megapixel sensors: a Sony IMX766 sensor and a Samsung JN1 sensor. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera is integrated into the hole punch display for selfies and video calls.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar