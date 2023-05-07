Nothing Phone 2 Launching Soon; Teased On Flipkart - Check Details

New Delhi: Nothing is all set to expand its smartphone lineup in India as the company going to introduce Nothing Phone 2 soon. E-commerce app Flipkart has teased the launch of the smartphone. Mobile World Congress (MWC) was the first event to tease the Nothing Phone 2. The business has declared that it will formally introduce the smartphone between June and August.

The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to have a transparent design, building on that of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 1. The tech business revealed earlier this year that it has worked with Qualcomm to give the phone a potent Snapdragon 8 series chipset. (Also Read: Google I/O Event 2023: Top 5 Launches Expected From The Happening)

Nothing explicitly states that the Phone 2 will be a "premium" offering, so customers should expect top-tier features at a higher price. Nothing Phone 2 will probably cost more than the original model. (Also Read: Top 8 Countries With Highest Inflation)

The Nothing Phone 2 is anticipated to have considerable improvements over its predecessor and top-notch specifications based on official teasers.

The 6.55-inch flexible OLED display on the Nothing Phone (1) had a 60Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, haptic touch motors, HDR10+ support, and front and back Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

A 4500mAh battery within the phone was capable of 33W fast charging. The charger and transparent phone cover, however, were not contained in the box.

Notably, there won't be a choice for expanded storage. The Snapdragon 800 series chipset will be included in the Phone 2, according to the manufacturer.

As part of the ongoing Big Saving Days, Nothing Phone 1 is currently available on Flipkart for a discounted price of 28,999. On the back of the device, there are two 50-megapixel sensors: a Sony IMX766 sensor and a Samsung JN1 sensor. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera is integrated into the hole punch display for selfies and video calls.