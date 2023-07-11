Nothing Phone (2) Launching Today: How To Watch Livestream, India Timings And Other Details

New Delhi: London-based consumer electronic brand Nothing will launch its next flagship smartphone, Phone (2) in India on July 11. The second-generation smartphone from Nothing's ecosystem, Phone (2), is one of the most eagerly awaited goods of the year, claims the company.

Nothing Phone (2) India Launch Time, LiveStreaming And Other Details

Nothing Phone (2) will be launched at 8:30 PM in India today. You can watch the live launch of the smartphoneon the company’s official twitter and YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also visit the company's website https://in.nothing.tech/ to watch the launch live.

Come to the bright side.



Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST.



Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx — Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023

Nothing on Thursday said the pre-order passes for its Phone (2), which is set to launch in India on July 11, have been sold out on its e-commerce partner Flipkart.

Nothing, a company renowned for its original designs and distinguishing features, previously disclosed that Phone (2) will include a top-tier, powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU.

An 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 can process over 4,000 times as much camera data than the ISP on the Phone (1).

One of the most environmentally friendly smartphones on the market, Phone (2) will be produced in India for local consumers, the business revealed earlier this month.

The smartphone will boast an SGS_SA (a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services), a certified carbon footprint of 53.45 kg, over 5 kg lower than Phone (1), with a focus on recycled and plastic-free packaging experiences, renewable energy, and product lifespan.

The business claimed that this was a noteworthy accomplishment in light of the overall performance improvement, 200 mAh battery boost, and 0.15-inch-larger screen than the Phone (1).

Nothing announced the pre-booking of the Phone (2) on June 29 on Flipkart.