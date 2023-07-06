trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631649
NOTHING PHONE (2)

Nothing Phone (2) Pre-order Passes Sold Out On Flipkart

Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

New Delhi: London-based consumer technology brand Nothing on Thursday said the pre-order passes for its Phone (2), which is set to launch in India on July 11, have been sold out on its e-commerce partner Flipkart.

Nothing announced the pre-booking of the Phone (2) on June 29 on Flipkart.

The company said that is working on making more pre-order passes available soon.

“We are truly overwhelmed to receive such an amazing response for Nothing Phone (2). We want to assure our consumers in India that team Nothing in India is working round-the-clock to ramp up production in order to meet the demand of our consumers,” Manu Sharma, Vice President, and General Manager, Nothing India, said in a statement.

The Phone (2) will be equipped with the advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to deliver exceptional performance, plus it will come pre-loaded with Nothing OS 2.0, with a completely redesigned User Interface. 

Phone (2) is one of the most sustainable smartphones with recyclable materials and comes in plastic-free packaging, the company said.

Meanwhile, Nothing has announced that the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India.

"Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India," Sharma said.

