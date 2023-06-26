'Nothing Phone' 2 Pre-Order Starts From June 29; Check How To Book Premium Smartphone

New Delhi: The highly-anticipated smartphone ‘Nothing Phone 2’ is going to launch on July 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM IST. As the sequel of premium smartphone is around the corner, the pre-order for phone will start from June 29 at 12 Pm on Flipkart. The interested buyers can secure the order by depositing a refundable RS 2,000.

It is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 along with Nothing OS 2.0 support to provide startling speed, longer-lasting battery life, and advanced camera capabilities.

Here’s How To Pre-Order Nothing Phone 2

Step 1: Interested buyers need to pay refundable INR 2,000 deposit to secure the order after the pre-booking starts on Flipkart on June 29 at 12Pm IST.

Step2: They need to come back between July 11 9Pm to July 20 July 11:59 Pm.

Step 3: It’s time to choose your variant whichever you want.

Step 4: Now, pay the remaining balance and claim your exclusive pre-order offers.

Step 5: Hurray! Get Phone (2) before open sales begin.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offers On Nothing Phone 2:

The interested buyers will get 50% off on Ear (Stick), so the device will effectively around Rs 5,000 more or less. Other offers are 50% off on Nothing accessories package and instant cashback with leading banks.

Nothing Phone 2 Expected Features

Nothing Phone 2 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset along with a 4,700mAH battery and a 6.7-inch FHD+ display. Also, it may run on Android 13-based custom UI. While there are no words on the phone's cameras, it can be expected that with the chipset, the camera quality might also improve.

Nothing Phone 2 Expected Pricing

While the London-based company is yet to reveal the phone's official price, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has said that it will be "more premium" than the former one. The phone is expected to come between Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 in India.