Nothing Phone (2) Vs OnePlus Nord 3: Let's See What Each Of Them Has To Offer - Which Will Steal The Spotlight?

New Delhi: The stage is all set to see a ferocious battle between the OnePlus Nord 3, which is likely launching on July 5, and the Nothing Phone (2), expected on July 11. Not much information has been revealed for both smartphones, but they are highly anticipated. Let's see what each of them has to offer in their Pandora's box.

OnePlus is expected to be cost about Rs 32,999 more or less while Nothing Phone (2) will probably start around Rs 49,999.

OnePlus Nord 3 Expected Specification:

OnePlus Nord 3 DISPLAY:

Type: Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

Size: 6.74 inches, 109.7 cm2

Resolution: 1240 x 2772 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~390 ppi density)

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

OnePlus Nord 3 Processor:

OS: Android 13, OxygenOS 13

Chipset: Mediatek MT6983 Dimensity 9000 (4 nm)

OnePlus Nord 3 MEMORY:

Card slot: No

Internal: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM

OnePlus Nord 3 MAIN CAMERA:

Triple Camera Setup:

50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide)

8 MP, f/2.3, 120˚ (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Features: Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama

Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

OnePlus Nord 3 SELFIE CAMERA:

Single Camera:

16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)

Features: Auto HDR

Video: 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

OnePlus Nord 3 FEATURES:

Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

OnePlus Nord 3 BATTERY:

Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: 80W wired

MISC:

Colors: Black (Other colors not specified)

The Nothing Phone 2, the sequel of Nothing Phone, is a highly anticipated smartphone expected to be announced on July 11, 2023.

Here are the expected features Of Nothing Phone (2):

Nothing Phone (2) Design and Display:

The phone is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have a sleek design with a glass front and back protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, along with an aluminum frame. The device may also come with multiple LED lights, which is known as Glyphs, on the back for notifications, charging progress, and a blinking red light as a video recording indicator. It is said to have an IP53 rating for splash, water, and dust resistance.

Nothing Phone (2) Operating System and Performance:

The Nothing Phone 2 is rumored to run on Android 13, possibly customized with Nothing OS. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The graphics processing is expected to be handled by the Adreno 730 GPU.

Nothing Phone (2) Memory and Storage:

The device is rumored to come in two variants: one with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, and another with 256GB of internal storage and either 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

Nothing Phone (2) Camera:

The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to sport a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The rear camera system is likely to offer LED flash, panorama, and HDR capabilities. On the front, there might be a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.5 aperture.

Nothing Phone (2) Battery and Charging:

The phone is rumored to be equipped with a non-removable 4700mAh lithium-ion battery. It is expected to support 33W wired charging. Wireless charging with a 15W power output and 5W reverse wireless charging capability may also be included.

Nothing Phone (2) Colors:

The rumored color options for the Nothing Phone 2 are White and Black.